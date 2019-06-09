Gwyneth Paltrow and new husband do not live together full time

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she and her husband Brad Falchuk do not live together full time.

The Hollywood actress, 46, tied the knot with TV producer Falchuk in September.

But she told the Sunday Times Style magazine that her husband only spends four nights a week at her pad in Los Angeles.

Falchuk spends the other three nights of the week at his own house.

She said: “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a

thing.”

Paltrow’s “intimacy teacher” is also said to approve of the arrangement.

The Iron Man actress has two children from her previous marriage with Coldplay star Chris Martin – daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13.

Glee co-creator Falchuk also has two children, Brody and Isabella.

The couple also took their time when it came to moving in together.

More than two months after their marriage, the actress said they were yet to move in together as they had not merged their families at the time.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal Magazine, she said: “We are still doing it in our own way. With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly.”