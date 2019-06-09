Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot, reports claim

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot, according to reports.

The Hollywood star and author Schwarzenegger, the daughter of politician and actor Arnold, announced their engagement in January.

A source told People magazine that the couple tied the knot in Montecito, California, on Saturday in front of family and friends.

“It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding… Everyone just looked so happy,” the source said.

Jurassic World and Guardians Of The Galaxy star Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris.

Pratt and Faris married in 2009 before calling time on their relationship in 2017. They have a six-year-old son, Jack.