Big Little Lies stars share peek of new series ahead of premiere

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have shared a sneak peek at the second series of Big Little Lies ahead of its eagerly awaited premiere.

The drama, about five women who become embroiled in a murder investigation, is returning in the US on Sunday night.

Witherspoon posted a clip on Twitter of her character Madeline becoming stressed on the school run, while Dern shared some footage of her character Renata giving a teacher some instructions for caring for her daughter.

It’s back to school for Big Little Lies Season 2, tonight on @hbo!!! #BLL2 pic.twitter.com/3MHlxHVpRi — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) June 9, 2019

Big Little Lies also stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

Set in Monterey, California, the first series showed the events leading up to the death of a man named Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), who battered his wife Celeste (Kidman).

The new season will see the now-infamous “Monterey Five” trying to cover up their secret from that night.

? Guess what's back tonight? You know exactly what I'm talking about… Big Little Lies – Season 2, Episode 1. pic.twitter.com/ARr0FiTuAJ — Nicole Kidman (@NicoleKidman) June 9, 2019

Meryl Streep has joined the cast for the new series and will play Perry’s mother.