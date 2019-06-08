Cat-and-mouse games resume as Killing Eve returns for second series

The cat-and-mouse games between Eva Polastri and Villanelle will resume tonight when Killing Eve returns for a second series

The hit drama, which won the top prizes at the Bafta TV awards, will pick up where the series one finale ended.

Sandra Oh will reprise her role as obsessive MI6 agent Eve, while Jodie Comer returns as psychopathic anti-hero Villanelle.

The series was adapted for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from the Luke Jennings novellas, but the second series sees Call The Midwife actress Emerald Fennell take over as showrunner.

The first series finished with Eve stabbing Villanelle in her flat, but then finding Villanelle gone. Oh, 47, has said the next instalment will see Eve “pushed to the limit”.

She previously told the Press Association: “For me, for Eve, it’s definitely about going darker, really going darker and being even more pushed to the limit.

“In some ways, it’s like in season one Eve is kind of opening up and beginning to figure things out, and season two is going right down. It’s almost like season one she’s like, ‘there’s some kind of rabbit hole, what is that?’. She plunges into it in season two.”

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Oh said it was difficult exploring the darker sides of her character but ultimately professionally rewarding.

She said: “It’s really hard, I’ll be completely honest. It’s really, really hard. And it’s extremely satisfying in a way where you’re challenged and you’re stretched and I think, at least for me as an actor, that’s just what you want to explore – the limits of where you can go.”

Killing Eve is on BBC One at 9.15pm.