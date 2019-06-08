Boris Johnson’s father signs up for Celebrity Gogglebox sofa

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has signed up for TV show Celebrity Gogglebox.

The spin-off starts on Channel 4 on Friday, with girl band Little Mix and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal taking part.

Kelly Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Now Johnson, the father of aspiring prime minister Boris, has joined the series, to critique TV shows from the sofa.

Georgia “Toff” Toffolo will be with Johnson, after they previously bonded in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Kelly Osbourne will also be on the show, with her childhood friend Sammy Barratt-Singh.

Other stars announced include All Saints singers Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt, and actress Emily Atack and her mother.

All Saints’ Nicole Appleton (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Gogglebox has been an unlikely hit for Channel 4 since it debuted in 2013, winning a Bafta TV Award and four National TV Awards among other accolades.

There have been previous celebrity specials, with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Jamie Dornan and Danny and Dani Dyer taking part.

– Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Channel 4 on Friday at 9pm.