Alfie Boe: I’m honoured and thrilled with my OBE

Showbiz | Published:

He posted a message on Instagram.

Tenor and actor Alfie Boe

Alfie Boe has said he is “honoured and thrilled” to be made an OBE.

The singer and West End star, 45, said it was “beautiful” to be named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Posting a video on Instagram, he said: “I’m absolutely honoured and thrilled that I’ve been given this amazing award.

“It’s beautiful.

“This goes for the music that I’ve sung for you and a lot of the charity stuff that I’ve done, which I’ll always continue to do.”

Boe, who has sold millions of records, told his fans he will “always sing my best for you”.

The Lancashire-born tenor famously played Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, in the West End and the Broadway revival.

Boe has been made an OBE for services to music and charity.

