Tommy Fury has head turned by Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island

The arrival of Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island caused an immediate stir with Tommy Fury.

Despite the advances of Lucie Donlan, the boxer was quick to turn his attentions to the newcomer, who shared a date with him in the villa’s hot tub.

Curtis Pritchard was also called to the hot tub despite his involvement with Amy Hart.

Tommy, voted to share a date with Molly-Mae, told her: “Your eyes are amazing. You are exactly my type.

“You are literally my ideal woman. Gym girl. Blonde. Beautiful

“I’m not going to sit here and say ‘you’re my future wife’.”

Tommy was confronted by a “jealous” Lucie following his date but he assured her he was still interested.

Lucie said: “A new girl coming is is quite scary. Because you’re going to feel threatened.”

Curtis caused controversy in the villa by walking arm and arm with Molly-Mae but was quick to “friend-zone” the newcomer and reassure Amy.

He said: “Let’s just be lovely and kind and nice.”