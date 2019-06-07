The 1975 frontman Matty Healy wins award for being ally to LGBT community

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has won an award for supporting the LGBT community.

He was named ally of the year at the 2019 Diva Awards for using his platform to promote equality.

Diva is a leading magazine for lesbian and bisexual women, which has paid tribute to Healy’s work in supporting the community.

Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig, was named broadcaster of the year (Ian West/PA)

Loose Women’s Denise Welch collected the ally award on behalf of her son at a ceremony in London.

She said: “Matty is away on his world tour and asked me to collect this honour for him. I could not be more proud to do so.

“Both of my sons have grown up to promote equality, and Matty especially is using his platform to promote equality for all.

“He’s thrilled with this recognition.”

Sandi Toksvig was named broadcaster of the year, and was presented with her award by Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones.

Linda Riley, founder of the Diva Awards added: “The Diva Awards is a fantastic event that honours those who are committed to raising awareness for the lesbian, bisexual and trans community.

“We’re proud of everyone who won big tonight and all those on the shortlist – each and every one of them make a difference to the LGBTQI+ community.”

Diva has announced a bursary set up in honour of Lyra McKee, who was fatally shot in Northern Ireland earlier this year. Her partner Sara Canning was present at the awards.

TV programme of the year went to Killing Eve, with the brand of the year being named as Netflix.