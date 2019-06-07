James Corden: I won’t be getting political at the Tony Awards

James Corden has said he will not be making any political statements as host of the Tony Awards.

The Late Late Show star, who recently poked fun at US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, fronts the ceremony on Sunday.

“It’s beyond challenging. It’s terrifying, because there’s only once chance to do it,” he said.

“It’s completely live and you’re trying to do something new and you only have four days to rehearse.”

He added: “We have no intention of doing anything that is particularly political but I fully support anybody that wants to.”

Corden said there will be no monologue and he hopes the audience will be receptive to his return as host.

“It’s really easy to criticise and it’s really hard to have an idea,” he added.

Advertising

Speaking about the Game Of Thrones finale, which left many fans disappointed, he said: “People were just up in arms that they didn’t like it and you want to go ‘Well, you should go and write something better’.”

The British actor and TV presenter last hosted the ceremony, which honours Broadway productions, in 2016.

Corden, who recently announced a return of TV hit Gavin & Stacey, is also a Tony Award winner, having received the best actor gong in 2012 for his Broadway performance in One Man, Two Guvnors.

The 73rd annual Tony Awards will take place on June 9 in New York.