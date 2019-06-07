Ed Sheeran exhibition will examine singer’s Suffolk roots

A new exhibition will tell the story of Ed Sheeran from pub performer to arena act.

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk has been curated by Sheeran’s father John and charts his beginnings in the rural county.

The internationally famous pop star still lives near his home town of Framlingham .

Sheeran is now an international music star (Greg Allen/PA)

Made In Suffolk will explore the roots of the singer, and use many never-before-displayed photos and artefacts to tell an intimate story about his career.

Sheeran told fans about the exhibition online, posting on Instagram: “I’m doing my homecoming shows end of August in Ipswich, the first proper headline shows I’ve ever done in my home town.

“My dad has unearthed a load of photos from my early days, I’ve lent a load of stuff too, for an exhibition that will run for 9 months at Ipswich’s Christchurch Mansion from August 20 – until spring 2020. Go and see it. Lots of love.”

Sheeran has given a hint of what fans can expect from the exhibition, posting a picture of himself as a teenager playing a guitar in the back of a lorry, with a lone baby as his audience next to a pile of hay.

The singer’s father has said that these humble beginnings are important to the story of his success, reflected in the fact that Sheeran will end his tour in his home county.

John Sheeran said: “Edward’s homecoming gigs in Ipswich in August 2019 provide a fitting climax to his mammoth world tour.

“The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him.

“Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people. This exhibition reflects that – its title is ‘Made in Suffolk’, which he was.”

The exhibition has been organised by Ipswich Borough Council.