Wes Nelson: Emotions on Love Island are real

Former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson has said the search for romance in the villa is real.

Nelson featured in the 2018 series of the reality show won by Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

The reality star has said that the love felt on the ITV show is very real, and friendships formed on set are life-long.

Nelson has said that fellow contestants can provide support following the sudden rise to fame propelled by Love Island.

He said: “Finding love in there, it’s very genuine. Emotions are heightened. It’s real life.

“The emotions you do feel, the emotions you take out with you.

“It’s almost 10 times more passionate, 10 times more intense than if you were to date on the outside. The bonds you create are life-long.”

Nelson has said he felt nervous for the contestants when the first episode of the new series aired, remembering the feeling of being judged in the villa, and the intense competition with “good-looking guys”.

The reality star has said he nevertheless made life-long friends in the villa, a support network which has helped him adjust to sudden fame.

He said: “It’s very strange. It’s a massive contrast to my life before when I was completely unknown.

“No one will ever understand it until they’re been through it.

“The rest of the guys who were on there with me all completely understand how it feels to go from zero to 100.”

Nelson has countered rumours he would be starring in Celebs Go Dating, and said such reports are part of his new life in the spotlight.

He said: “It’s probably just wishful thinking considering Megan (Barton-Hanson) is on it.

“A lot of the time it’s not true. A lot of the time it’s a very twisted or blurred version of what the actual truth is. That is difficult to deal with.”

Nelson has recently revisited Spain with fellow Love Island contestant Georgia Steel for a Samsung competition, giving fans the chance to win a place for two at the live Love Island final.

