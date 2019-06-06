Rapper Cardi B pulls out of headline slot at Parklife music festival

Rapper Cardi B has pulled out of her headline slot at the Parklife music festival, organisers said.

The hip-hop star was set to perform at the event in Manchester on Saturday but will no longer appear as she continues her recovery from surgery.

Cardi B cancelled several tour dates last month with a representative for the musician saying she was adhering to “strict doctors’ orders”.

We have just been notified that Cardi B will be unable to perform this Weekend. We are currently working on an updated schedule, please see below for the full statement. pic.twitter.com/Ad4imRxDHg — Parklife 2019 (@Parklifefest) June 5, 2019

In a statement released on Twitter, Parklife organisers said: “As some of you will have seen, Cardi B was forced to cancel some performances in May.

“The Parklife team have just been notified that Cardi now also needs to pull out of Parklife this weekend. As such there will be some changes to the previously advertised line-up, stage splits and times.

“We are working on this currently.”

Other performers include George Ezra, Solange and The Streets.

Cardi B, who is married to Migos rapper Offset, gave birth to daughter Kulture in July last year and underwent plastic surgery afterwards.

She told Entertainment Tonight she had work carried out on her breasts and in May told an audience she should not be performing after undergoing liposuction.

Cardi B won the Grammy Award for best rap album earlier this year for her Invasion Of Privacy record.

Parklife 2019 will take place this weekend, June 8-9, at Heaton Park in Manchester.