Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Vogue power list

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined the likes of the Duchess of Sussex and Met police chief Cressida Dick in a list of powerful women.

The annual Vogue 25 list is the magazine’s pick of the most “high-powered and visionary women whose work is shaping Britain’s future.”

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in the inaugural list last year.

The Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

The magazine says that TV hits Killing Eve and Fleabag have transformed Waller-Bridge, who is also working on the new Bond script, from “cult comedian to global star”.

The Duchess of Sussex is praised as a “modern princess” who is “gently modernising the royal family”.

Luciana Berger, who recently quit Change UK, is also on the list.

Olivia Colman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman is billed as a new “national treasure” and joins the likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell, Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis and Tate director Frances Morris in the list.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Ms Dick makes the 25, alongside Lynne Owens, director-general of

the National Crime Agency, and Sara Thornton, head of the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

Singer Jorja Smith is tipped for “worldwide superstardom”, and the list also features anti-knife crime campaigner Busayo Oyedoyin and scientist Margherita Turco.

The 2019 issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and digital download from Friday.