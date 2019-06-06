Netflix renews Lucifer for fifth and final season

TV comedy-drama Lucifer has been renewed for a fifth and final season, Netflix has said.

Starring Welsh actor Tom Ellis in the lead role, the series is based on a DC Comics title and sees the devil abandon hell in favour of Los Angeles.

Lucifer arrived on Netflix for its fourth season in May after Fox cancelled it a year earlier.

#Lucifer has been renewed for a fifth and final season! “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. …The best is yet to come!!” — EP's @Henderson_Joe & @Ildymojo pic.twitter.com/s6nekmawtA — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

Reacting to news of a fifth season, executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said in a joint statement: “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms.

“Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

Cardiff-born Ellis, 40, also known for starring in the sitcom Miranda, said he wanted to “end this thing properly”.

Well look what happened! A 5th and final season of #Lucifer is coming to @LuciferNetflix thank you to all you loyal #lucifans for watching…now let’s end this thing properly ?❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Z8dMDJ0O8B — tom ellis (@tomellis17) June 6, 2019

He tweeted a celebratory video after the news was announced, cheering to the camera before saying: “I’ll see you in hell.”

Also starring Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro and DB Woodside, Lucifer premiered in 2016 and features Ellis as the titular fallen angel who becomes a nightclub owner in Los Angeles as well as a police consultant.

Netflix added: “We are thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for.”

No date has yet been announced for Lucifer’s fifth season.