Jennifer Aniston on Friends reunion: I’d do it!

Jennifer Aniston has said she would be happy to sign up for a Friends reunion.

The sitcom first aired on September 22 1994, and became one of the most successful TV shows ever, catapulting its cast to global stardom.

Jennifer Aniston is in for a "Friends" reunion. Anyone else? pic.twitter.com/Ro4jWBiZTE — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 5, 2019

Asked whether she would reprise her role as Rachel, Aniston told The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “I would do it.

“The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure.

“Listen, anything could happen.”

Despite frequent rumours and the demands of fans, so far the cast – Matt Le Blanc (Joey), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and Aniston – have resisted temptations to reunite for a follow-up.

The final episode, which aired on May 6 2004, was watched by 52.5 million viewers in the US.

The sitcom originally centred on the cast members as twenty-somethings trying to navigate life in New York City.