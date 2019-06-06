Health and safety bosses probe incident on James Bond set

Health and safety chiefs are looking into an incident after a crew member was injured on the set of the latest James Bond film.

A tweet from the spy franchise’s official Twitter account said a “controlled explosion” at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire on Tuesday left one worker with “minor injuries”.

Damage was also caused to the 007 stage, the tweet said.

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

The Government’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has not yet launched a formal investigation, but said in a statement: “HSE is aware of the incident and making initial inquiries.”

This week’s incident came after Bond star Daniel Craig, 51, was injured during filming in Jamaica last month, causing him to undergo “minor ankle surgery”.

Bond 25 will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga while Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the eponymous spy (Rushard Weir/PA)

The 25th Bond instalment will be Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright are also returning.

Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen are among the cast.