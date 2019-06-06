Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus not ruling out new Mamma Mia! film

Abba musician Bjorn Ulvaeus has said he would not rule out a third instalment of Mamma Mia!.

The pop star revealed that the group have finished new songs but will not say when the music will be released.

Ulvaeus added he would look into any plans to create a third Mamma Mia! film.

The Swedish musician spoke to presenter Richard Allinson for Magic Radio and said that fans would have to be patient in the wait for new Abba tracks.

He said: “There will be a new song, a couple of new songs coming. But I’ve been saying this for such a long time. I’m not saying when any more.

“I’m just saying we have them and they will be released eventually.”

As well as new music to look forward to, Ulvaeus has not ruled out the chance of fans seeing a third Mamma Mia! film.

He said: “If someone comes up with an idea for Mamma Mia! 3 you know I’ll have a look at it. We’ll have a look at it.”

