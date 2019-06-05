Menu

Advertising

New girl set to shake things up on Love Island

Showbiz | Published:

Social influencer Molly-Mae said she is a ‘very independent woman’.

Caroline Flack on the red carpet

The Love Island villa is opening its doors to a new girl, who has warned that the boys “don’t know what’s coming”.

Social influencer Molly-Mae, 20, is joining the ITV2 show this week and promises to shake things up.

Describing herself as a “very independent woman”, Molly-Mae said she is also “super confident”.

“When I walk into that villa I’m going to follow my heart even if that means I have to tread on a few toes,” she said.

“Those boys don’t know what’s coming.

“I’m going to pounce.”

Viewers have the opportunity to vote for which male contestant will take the newcomer on a date.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News