Love Islander Lucie Donlan torn between Joe Garratt and Tommy Fury

Love Islander Lucie Donlan finds herself torn between Tommy Fury and Joe Garratt after the boxer stole her in a shock recoupling.

Surfer Donlan was initially coupled with catering company owner Garratt but their union came to an end when newcomer Fury decided he wanted to get to know her better.

He went with his gut and has made his decision. ?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/827tRsmx5R — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 4, 2019

They go on a date in scenes set to air on the ITV2 show, and Fury assures Donlan he likes her so much that “if two Beyonces and three Rihannas walked in tomorrow, my head wouldn’t be turned”.

However, Donlan is not convinced of their relationship potential, and seeks advice from fellow contestant Amy Hart.

“I think you’re shutting yourself off too early. It’s day three,” Hart tells her.

Fury continues to make a play for Donlan but assures her he understands how he feels.

“I think you’re too nice of a person to upset anybody,” he says. “You don’t want to upset me and don’t want to upset Joe.”

At the end of the week, all the contestants will take part in a recoupling. Anyone not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.

The 12 sexy singles headed into the villa tonight ?? Who will be dumped and who will find true love? Only time will tell… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ymEayCsDai — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2019

However, with Donlan still keen on Garratt, Fury also appears to be working on a back-up plan.

Speaking to Amber Gill by the pool, he says: “I went on that date last night and it was a good date but I feel like I woke up this morning and you can’t put all your eggs in one basket.

“I know you’re a straight-up girl so what I want to know is… would you be open to getting to know me?”

Gill replies: “Yeah. I’m getting to know everyone. I’m not putting my eggs in one basket!”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.