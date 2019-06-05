Lady Colin Campbell: Me Too movement has prevented men from being men

Lady Colin Campbell claims the Me Too movement has “prevented men from being men”.

The TV personality has said that while it was positive in many ways, it was also damaging.

Lady Campbell has said that relationships between the sexes have been hindered by the movement.

Lady Campbell appeared on Loose Women (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on Loose Women she claimed that biological urges should be allowed to play out, and complained of “when politics interferes with the personal”.

She said: “I think that the Me Too movement, which in some ways has been very good, in other ways, as with everything else, has been very damaging.

“Because really it has immobilised men. It has really prevented men from being men.

“With sexual banter, or the chase, there is an element of biology that should be allowed to kick in.”

Would Lady C ever ask someone out? 'Absolutely not, I sit back and wait for them to come!' ? If only this worked for all of us, eh? #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/g6GHTwB5CT — Loose Women (@loosewomen) June 5, 2019

Lady Campbell also gave her views on the Duchess Of Sussex, who she believes carries the hopes of a multitude of “people of colour”, who want to see her succeed as part of the Royal Family.

She said: “I am Jamaican so I understand that people of colour all over the world are very deeply invested in this enterprise being a great success, and she embodies something that she set out to achieve, and hopefully she will stand the course and go the full 10 yards.

“I think it would be a great tragedy if she doesn’t, because all those hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people whose hopes she embodies would be so disappointed.”