Kate Beckinsale quizzes daughter about drugs after dream
The actress has teased Lily on social media before.
Kate Beckinsale showed her sense of humour by sharing a text exchange in which she asks her daughter if she is using drugs – because she dreamed she was.
The Underworld actress, 45, shared a screenshot of her message to Lily, her daughter with her ex Michael Sheen, asking: “Are you doing a lot of cocaine?!?”
Lily, 20, replied: “Um..?? I’m doing 0 cocaine.”
When the actress did not respond, Lily wrote: “What is happening?? Hello??”
“I physically couldn’t be doing less cocaine. U can’t send me that and then go silent.”
Kate then replied: “I had a dream you were and I was so mad.”
“You are a LUNATIC,” Lily texted in response.
The actress shared the messages on Instagram, joking: “Worth checking in case had suddenly become soothsayer in sleep.”
Kate has teased Lily on social media before, once sharing an embarrassing snap of her pulling a face and previously recreating her birth photo for an Instagram post.
