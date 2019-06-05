Advertising
Judge Rinder to swap court for current affairs on new Channel 4 show
The criminal barrister will front The Rob Rinder Show alongside a selection of celebrity guests.
Judge Robert Rinder will turn his razor-sharp wit to the events of the day in a new series for Channel 4.
The criminal barrister, newspaper columnist and TV personality – best known for his ITV show Judge Rinder – will be joined by a selection of celebrity guests for the current affairs programme.
Across four 60-minute episodes, The Rob Rinder Show will see the 41-year-old give his opinion on contemporary trends and news stories.
It comes after the barrister impressed the broadcaster with his well-received end-of-year review, Rob Rinder’s Good Year Bad Year, in December last year.
Rinder said: “I am thrilled beyond belief that Channel 4 have entrusted sorting out the world into my normal sized hands.
“Given the state of the current global leaders, this feels exactly right, and I look forward to the controversy of considering both sides of any argument.”
Tom Beck, Channel 4’s head of live events and commissioning editor for entertainment, said: “Rob’s acerbic tongue and straight-talking approach makes him just the man we need to steer us through these rocky times.
Advertising
“We are delighted to be working with him on a series that is set to be hilarious, insightful and no doubt, very cutting.”
Ben Wicks, creative director of comedy and entertainment at Expectation – the production company behind the show, said: “Rob Rinder has the caustic wit of Joan Rivers, the critical faculties of Clive James, and a legal mind so sharp he could negotiate a Brexit that could keep everyone happy.
“But sadly, he can’t as he’ll be on Channel 4 getting to the bottom of 2019 in a savagely entertaining manner.”
It comes as part of a number of new commissions by Channel 4 featuring names such as David Tennant and Harry Hill.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.