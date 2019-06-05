Hugh Laurie to receive outstanding achievement award at Edinburgh TV Festival

Hugh Laurie is to receive the outstanding achievement award at the Edinburgh Television Festival, it has been announced.

The Night Manager star will be recognised for his long and varied career in the festival’s TV awards ceremony on August 22.

The 59-year-old will also discuss his journey from being one half of the comedy double act Fry and Laurie, to his success in US medical series House and the hit drama The Night Manager in a special In Conversation With… ahead of collecting the prize.

We're pleased to announce that Hugh Laurie will be receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival and will be joining us for an exclusive "In Conversation" on Thursday 22 August.

He said: “I’d have been excited to receive an award just for sticking around – but this is overwhelming.”

Previous recipients of the awards include Michael Palin, Beryl Vertue, Russell T Davies and Sally Wainwright.

Festival director and chief executive Lisa Campbell said: “Hugh Laurie resonates with so many generations of TV viewers – for some it’s George in Blackadder, for others it’s Jeeves, Dr Gregory House, or Richard Onslow Roper in The Night Manager – to name a few.

“It’s a phenomenally diverse range of iconic shows for one man to be across from so many different genres – he’s brilliant and I’m thrilled he’s coming to the festival – not just to receive his award but also so we can hear from the man himself about his career highlights so far.”