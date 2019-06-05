David Tennant to star in new Channel 4 drama

David Tennant will star in new Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell.

The former Doctor Who star will play the role of a local GP alongside actress Cush Jumbo.

Deadwater Fell is a psychological story of suspicion following a murder in a rural Scottish community.

Cush Jumbo will star alongside Tennant (Matt Crossick/PA)

The new four-part Channel 4 series will be shot entirely on location in Scotland, and is penned by Grantchester writer Daisy Coulam

Tennant said: “Daisy Coulam has written something very special, chilling and fascinating with these scripts.

“I am honoured and delighted to be part of telling this extraordinary story.”

Jumbo, who plays a one-time outsider with a past, added: “I’m so excited to be part of bringing Daisy’s dark and mysterious story and the character of Jess to life.”

Matthew McNulty and Anna Madeley will also star in the drama, which has a working title of Deadwater Fell.