Brad Pitt hunts for missing father in space in first trailer for Ad Astra

Brad Pitt travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father in the first trailer for Ad Astra.

In voice over, Pitt, as astronaut Roy McBride, can be heard saying: “I do what I do because of my dad, he was a hero.”

The beginning of the trailer shows Pitt, in an astronaut suit, sent hurtling through space by a series of explosions.

Back on Earth he is told: “It’s crazy out there, there’s fires everywhere, plane crashes, they’re calling it the surge.”

The film will see him attempt to unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet as his journey uncovers secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Directed by James Gray, Ad Astra also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland.

Ad Astra will be released in UK cinemas on September 18.