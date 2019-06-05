BBC documentary series set in maternity hospital announced

The BBC has announced a new documentary series set in a maternity hospital.

Birth will follow expectant parents and the staff who care for them at Birmingham Women’s Hospital.

“With unprecedented access across the maternity department,” the BBC One series will see “patients from the moment they arrive”.

It will “feature a range of different birth stories”, from pre-term complications and those “starting to push … to new families in post-natal, getting to know their newborns before they head home.”

Birth will also reflect the “challenging stories of complex pregnancies and births” and follow the doctors, surgeons and midwives.

In recent years Channel 4 has enjoyed a hit with One Born Every Minute, filmed in maternity units.

Another new series, Fast And Furious – Fashion’s New Frontier, filmed in Manchester, will air on BBC Three.

NEW LAURA JADE STONE SUMMER RANGE DROPPING THURSDAY 6PM ? BABES we are so excited for our brand new Laura Jade Stone summer range ? We are loving every single piece and know you will too so get shopping THURSDAY 6pm ? pic.twitter.com/MbiOjcA6xq — In The Style (@inthestyleUK) June 4, 2019

It looks at the “new world of ultra-fast fashion, where millennials are making fortunes overnight by supplying an ever-changing wardrobe to a new generation”.

The series is set within the Salford offices of In The Style, with boss Adam Frisby, whose company now boasts a £30 million turnover.