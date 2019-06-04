Tommy Fury says he’s after ‘romance and a good connection’ in Love Island

Tommy Fury says people tend to make a judgment about him based on his surname, and the fact that he is a boxer and assume he is a “d**khead”, but added: “I am anything but that.”

The younger brother of boxer Tyson Fury was one of two contestants to enter the Love Island villa in a surprise twist during the launch episode.

He and dancer Curtis Pritchard, the brother of Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, were then told they would be tasked with choosing someone to couple up with – meaning they would have to “steal” a girl from another couple.

In Tuesday night’s episode, the younger Fury tells the boys inside the villa: “It’s mad because everyone judges me on my last name as being a d***head but I am anything but that. I love Hannah Montana for God’s sake! There isn’t one bad bone in my body.”

He also tells the girls: “A lot of people have presumptions of me due to my last name and who I am related to. A lot of people second guess me.

“I want to make it really clear that I’m not after any quick mess around or just here to make the time up. I am after romance and I want a good connection.”

The Islanders will also be seen taking part in their first task – with the boys and girls each having to go down a slide into a pool of slime, pick up a secret about one of the members of the opposite sex, guess who it is about and then kiss the person they think it applies to.

Newcomers Tommy and Curtis also later have to reveal who they have chosen to couple up with.

The show’s return to TV screens on Monday was watched by an average of 3.3 million viewers – the highest for a launch in the show’s history.

Since the reality dating show was revived by ITV2 in 2015, overnight ratings for the first episode have increased every year.

Last year’s launch attracted an overnight audience of 2.9 million.

Love Island continues on ITV2.