Susan Boyle announces UK tour

Susan Boyle has announced a new UK tour to celebrate 10 years since she found fame on Britain’s Got Talent.

The Scottish singer, 58, will hit the road for her Ten tour in 2020, playing in 15 cities.

Boyle’s first tour in four years will start in Dundee on March 3. Other stops include Nottingham, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, before the show wraps up in Boyle’s home city of Edinburgh on March 25.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back on tour after four years and starting in Scotland, one of the best audiences in the world,” said the singer.

“I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from me.

“I like to surprise, I left the world surprised 10 years ago and I want to surprise my fans again.”

Boyle released her latest album – entitled Ten – last month.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday June 7. For information go to susanboylemusic.com.