Steve Irwin’s daughter pays tribute to her father on his wedding anniversary

Steve Irwin’s daughter has paid tribute to the late wildlife expert on what would have been his wedding anniversary.

Bindi Irwin, 20, was eight years old when he father was killed by a stingray in September 2006.

Australian conservationist Steve, nicknamed The Crocodile Hunter due to his love of the reptiles, married wife Terri in 1992 and the couple often appeared on TV together.

June 4 would have marked their 27th wedding anniversary and Bindi marked the occasion with a post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of her parents together, she wrote: “Happy Anniversary to my beautiful parents.

“Your love is everlasting and shines brighter each and every day.”

Irwin died aged 44 in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray as he was filming for a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland.

He was the star of more than 200 documentaries during which he confronted some of the world’s most dangerous animals in an effort to conserve them.

As well as Bindi, he also has a son, Robert, who is following in his footsteps as a conservationist.