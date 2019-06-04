Girl friendships are important on Love Island, Dani Dyer says

Dani Dyer has stressed the importance of female friendships on Love Island.

The winner of the ITV reality show has said girls need to stick together in the villa.

Dyer, who triumphed with Jack Fincham last year, has said couples are not enough for support.

The reality star has also said that incoming contestant Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury, is likely to break hearts in the villa.

Dyer said on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast: “I don’t see any girl friendships. The girls are quite hard this year.

“As much as you want to get on with your couple, you need your girls.

“Because the girls helped me more than anything. That’s what you need.”

Dyer has said she was nervous waiting for the boys to enter the villa and relived the moment watching the first episode of the new series.

She believes Fury will be the one to watch in the current season.

Dyer said: “As handsome as Tommy is – he’s very, very handsome – he’s the sort of boy who would probably make you cry.”

The full talk with Dyer is available on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.