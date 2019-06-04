Christoph Waltz fronts mainly European cast in Woody Allen’s latest film

Woody Allen has cast German-Austrian actor Christoph Waltz in his forthcoming 51st film.

The project, which has been given the working title Wasp2019, will be filmed this summer in San Sebastian, Spain.

It will feature a mainly European cast including Wonder Woman star Elena Anaya, Pan’s Labyrinth villain Sergi Lopez and The Dreamers’ Louis Garrel.

Christoph Waltz at the world premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London (Ian West/PA)

Showgirls star Gershon and Allen’s regular collaborator Wallace Shawn will also appear.

The director was recently dropped by Amazon amid resurfaced allegations he molested his adopted daughter.

Allen strongly denies the accusations, which first emerged in 1992.

Amazon Studios, a subsidiary of the company, terminated its deal, alleging his comments had “sabotaged” its efforts to promote his movies.

The 83-year-old then sued the film and TV distributor.

Woody Allen on set in London (Ian West/PA)

Allen has now found funding from Mediapro, his Spanish producing partner on Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight In Paris.

The comedy-romance will tell the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Film Festival.

She falls in love with a French movie director while he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman from the region.

Mediapro founding partner Jaume Roures said: “At Mediapro we’ve been working with Woody Allen for 14 years. His films, like every project the group produces, have a unique personality.

“This latest movie has all the ingredients to be right up there along with what we’ve become accustomed to from a director of Woody Allen’s talent: an intelligent script and a first-rate international cast.

“In addition, we’re delighted to be able to shoot the movie in a city such as San Sebastian, which has such strong ties to cinema.”

Filming will take place between July 10 and August 23.