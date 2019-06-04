Ariana Grande marks two years since One Love Manchester concert

Ariana Grande has marked two years since One Love Manchester by sharing a selection of images from the benefit concert.

The American singer, who organised and headlined the event on June 4 2017, credited those who turned up with teaching her “what love is” in a post to her Instagram account on Tuesday night.

One photo has Grande on stage, flanked by two backing dancers, while a second shows her in front of the crowd at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Grande, 25, returned to Manchester for the concert just two weeks after her performance at the Manchester Arena was targeted by a terrorist.

A total of 22 people were murdered at the venue when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer at the end of the singer’s show.

Grande accompanied the photos with a short message, which read: “Two years ago. Thanks for teaching me what love is. My heart is with u always.”

On Twitter, she posted a message to her fans, which read simply: “Love you.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters star Millie Bobby Brown and music video director Alfredo Flores were among the stars who responded to Grande’s post with the heart emoji.