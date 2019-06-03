Martin Scorsese explores Bob Dylan tour in new Netflix documentary

Bob Dylan’s eccentric musical moments will be brought to the screen in a star-studded new film by Martin Scorsese.

The Netflix documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese, stars the Nobel Prize-winning songwriter himself.

Dylan has given what is thought to be his first on-camera interview in a decade for the film.

Martin Scorsese has directed the Netflix documentary (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The musician says in the trailer that the tour featured in the documentary “wasn’t a success, if you measure success in terms of profit”.

Key counterculture figures Joan Baez and Allen Ginsberg feature in the film, along with Rubin “Hurricane” Carter – the subject of one of Dylan’s ballads.

Bob Dylan and Allen Ginsberg at the grave of Jack Kerouac (Netflix)

The film follows the story of the 1975 tour, the Rolling Thunder Revue, a series of performances in small venues across the US.

Scorsese’s unconventional work shows Dylan in a playful mood, donning masks and bringing an eccentric charisma to the stage with collaborators.

The film will launch on Netflix and in select cinemas on June 12. A box set of the live recordings releases on June 7.