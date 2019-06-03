Little Mix and Rylan Clark-Neal among first names for Celebrity Gogglebox

Little Mix, Rylan Clark-Neal and Nick Grimshaw are among the stars who will appear in the newly-announced Celebrity Gogglebox series.

Channel 4 will air a six-part all-star series of the popular reality programme, which sees people from across the UK watching and reacting to a variety of TV shows in their homes.

The members of girl group Little Mix will appear in one episode, while TV presenter Clark-Neal will star in all six episodes alongside his mother Linda.

Rylan Clark-Neal (Ian West/PA)

BBC Radio 1 host Grimshaw will share his musings over TV shows in all six episodes, accompanied by his niece Liv.

Channel 4 has also confirmed Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse as one of the first names lined up to share her views on the week’s television.

She will star in five episodes alongside her sisters Motsi and Phemelo.

Advertising

Actors Gyles Brandreth and Sheila Hancock have also been added to the line-up, and will appear in the whole series.

Gogglebox has been a big hit for Channel 4 since it debuted in 2013, winning a Bafta TV Award in 2014 and four National TV Awards among other accolades.

There have been previous celebrity specials for the broadcaster’s Stand Up To Cancer charity telethon, with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Jamie Dornan and Danny and Dani Dyer taking part.