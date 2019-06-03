Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber seek fourth week at number one

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber look set for a fourth week at number one with their track I Don’t Care.

The single has dominated in recent weeks and is on course to retain top spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

Lewis Capaldi’s debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is also leading the albums rankings for the third week in a row, with fellow Scot Susan Boyle also in the charts.

Lewis Capaldi is at number one in the album chart (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Britain’s Got Talent winner recently offered to form a supergroup with her fellow countryman.

I Don’t Care is followed in the singles chart by Lil Nas X with Old Town Road in second place, Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved is in third.

Stormzy is currently number four with Vossi Bop, while another Capaldi track, Hold Me While You Wait is number five.

Capaldi’s debut success is reflected in the album chart, where he holds top spot, with Richard Hawley’s Further in second place.

Skepta is in third with his album Ignorance Is Bliss, and Boyle sits in fourth with Ten.

Teen star Billie Eilish rounds off the top five with her album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?