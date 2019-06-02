Mumford & Sons celebrate Liverpool’s Champions League victory with Beatles cover

Mumford & Sons turned east London’s Victoria Park into a huge sing-a-long as they celebrated Liverpool’s Champions League victory with a Beatles cover.

The British band closed their headlining set at All Points East with a rendition of With A Little Help From My Friends to mark the team’s 2-0 triumph over Tottenham.

Frontman Marcus Mumford told the crowd: “If you’re recording the football, put your hands over your ears but Liverpool are the champions.

“They did deserve it so we are going to play a Beatles song.”

The band had curated the line-up for their headlining day at the festival and were joined for the song by a number of artists they had put on the bill, including The Vaccines, Dermot Kennedy and Lianne La Havas.

They opened their raucous set with a rendition of Guiding Light from their latest album Delta before Mumford told their fans: “It’s good to be home”, and launched into Little Lion Man and The Cave from their debut album Sigh No More.

They also treated enthusiastic fans to hits including I Will Wait, Beloved, Believe and Ditmas, during which Mumford vaulted over the barriers into the waiting crowd.

Advertising

At one point, the four-piece commanded silence as they all gathered around one microphone to perform Wild Heart as Mumford said: “This is going to be an experiment which we have never tried.

“We are going to try to sing you this song around the one microphone but it will only work if you all shut the f*** up.”

All Points East will conclude on Sunday when Bon Iver headlines the main stage.