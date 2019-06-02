Kim Cattrall and Sue Johnston to star in new family comedy The Cockfields

Kim Cattrall, Sue Johnston and Nigel Havers will star in a new comedy about a young man who takes his girlfriend home to the Isle Of Wight.

After Life star Joe Wilkinson has penned the series with David Earl and will play Simon in The Cockfields, who brings Donna (Diane Morgan) to meet his parents.

However, his doting mother Sue, played by Johnston and controlling stepfather Ray (Bobby Ball) will ensure it does not all go smoothly.

Sue Johnston (Ian West/PA)

Simon has been persuaded to mark the occasion of his 40th birthday back at the Cockfield family home, but there will be interruptions from Simon’s Alan Titchmarsh-obsessed stepbrother David (Ben Rufus Green) and the Cockfields’ oddball handyman neighbour Andre (Jeff Mirza).

There will also be tension when Simon’s father Larry (Havers) arrives with his new American girlfriend Melissa (Cattrall).

Wilkinson said: “David and I adore writing about this oddball family who, despite their faults and differences, love each other. We can’t wait to see our dream cast bring The Cockfields to life.”

Earl added: “We’re both chuffed and incredibly thankful to UKTV for giving us this opportunity to share The Cockfields with the Gold audience.

“On a personal note, I’ve had to endure many months staring at Joe Wilkinson’s face over Skype whilst writing the scripts – he usually has food in his beard – so, after all that, I bloody hope everyone likes the show.”

The Cockfields will air on Gold later this year.