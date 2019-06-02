Health, science and medicine images shortlisted for photography prize

Images that capture the impact of urgent health challenges such as the Zika virus and ageing populations and the personal stories of those living with conditions such as schizophrenia are among those shortlisted for the Wellcome Photography Prize.

Some 28 images that captures stories of health, medicine and science have been shortlisted from more than 6,000 submissions by an expert panel of judges.

They include Hold Me Mother by Felipe Fittipaldi, a picture of a mother cradling her child who was born with microcephaly, a smaller head and under-developed brain, which is becoming more common in Brazil because of Zika outbreaks.

Hold Me Mother by Felipe Fittipaldi (Wellcome Trust)

Also shortlisted is Daniel Berehulak’s photograph of the Pakistan Floods in 2010 and Erica Troncoso’s shot of Liberia’s Midwives Of Tomorrow from 2017, showing midwives training at a remote hospital to save the lives of new mothers and their babies, as well as Lynn Johnson’s picture Katie’s New Face, of the critical moment a donor’s face was surgically removed for a transplant.

Katie’s New Face by Lynn Johnson (Wellcome Trust)

UK photograph Louis Quail has been shortlisted for his short Big Brother, 2014 showing Justin and Jackie, who have been dating on and off for 20 years and have both been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Entries have been submitted across four categories – social perspectives, hidden worlds, medicine in focus and outbreaks – with seven photographs shortlisted for each category.

Big Brother by Louis Quail (Wellcome Trust)

Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome and chair of the jury, said: “The standard of entries to this year’s Wellcome Photography Prize was phenomenal.

“We are delighted with every photo we have received, each telling a unique and powerful story.

“From highlighting the personal ways in which health and illness affects the way we live, to capturing the impact of disease outbreaks in regions across the world, these photos truly bring complex topics within health, medicine and science to life.

“We were pleased to see such a wide-range of submissions across the prize.

Pakistan Floods (Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images/Wellcome Trust)

“The entrants’ interpretations within each category provoked debate between an incredible jury, who each brought different perspectives and areas of expertise.

“I encourage everyone to visit the London exhibition when it opens to the public for free on July 4 and see the shortlisted images up close.”

The overall winner will receive a prize of £15,000, with category winners receiving £1,250.

“Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on July 3 2019.

All the winning and shortlisted entries will be shown in the Wellcome Photography Prize exhibition at the Lethaby Gallery, Central Saint Martins in London from July 4 to 13.