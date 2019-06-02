Halsey and Yungblud put on steamy show at Wango Tango

Halsey and her Engllish boyfriend Yungblud put on a steamy show as they performed their 11 Minutes collaboration together on stage.

The singer surprised the crowd at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by bringing out her beau hot on the heels of their holiday in Mexico, where Halsey broke her toe attempting to save a butterfly.

After performing her hits Bad At Love, Eastside, and Now or Never, she teased her special guest by telling the crowd in Carson, California: “I brought a friend with me tonight.

“How many people are here tonight with someone you love?”

The guitarist then appeared on stage to perform the track while Halsey gyrated in front of him.

Also on the bill at the show was Taylor Swift, who donned a bright rainbow-coloured ensemble to perform hits including Blank Space, Shake It Of and Me, her collaboration with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.

The Jonas Brothers also hit the stage to perform some of their retro hits, including Lovebug from 2008, and their new single Sucker.

Also on the bill at the gig was 5 Seconds Of Summer, Zedd, Ava Max and Ally Brooke with Tyga.