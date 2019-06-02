David Walliams book Grandpa’s Great Escape adapted for live stage show

David Walliams has said he “couldn’t be more excited” as his bestselling children’s book Grandpa’s Great Escape has been adapted for the stage and will tour the UK later this year.

The lavish production follows the television version of the book, which aired on BBC One in December 2018, and will feature an elaborate set including a tank and a Spitfire.

The show will be directed by Sean Foley, who helmed The Catherine Tate Show Live, and the book has been adapted by Kevin Cecil, who previously worked with Walliams on Little Britain and the Gangsta Granny television film.

The show will tour arenas (Trevor Leighton)

Walliams said: “Grandpa’s Great Escape Live is an incredible new development for the book.

“We’re not just turning it into a live show, but into a spectacular live arena show for all the family this Christmas.

“Being in arenas means we can have a life-size Spitfire, a tank, the London landscape and a dramatic escape from the Imperial War Museum.

“It’s great because we can really go to town with all of those elements and this story demands that scale.

David Walliams (Trevor Leighton)

“I’m delighted to be involved with this arena tour of Grandpa’s Great Escape Live, working with fantastic people like the director Sean Foley and Kevin Cecil, who’s written the script. I couldn’t be more excited about it!”

The show will see arenas around the UK transformed into London and its landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and the River Thames, as Grandpa’s life size Spitfire soars through the sky over the capital.

The set for this multimillion-pound production has been created by entertainment architects Stufish Productions, who have worked with Cirque du Soleil, Beyonce & Jay Z, Madonna and The Rolling Stones.

The show will kick off in Birmingham on December 23 before travelling to London, Sheffield, Nottingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Liverpool.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on June 4.