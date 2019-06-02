Beyonce ready to roar in lion bodysuit with feather mane

Beyonce looks ready to roar as she channels her Lion King character in a gold bodysuit with a huge lion’s face on the front.

The singer, who voices Nala in the upcoming re-telling of the Disney classic, also wore a gold cape over the ensemble, which includes a huge mane made out of feathers.

The gallery of pictures shows the sequinned detail on the intricate bodysuit, as well as the spiky gold high-heeled sandals she teamed it with.

She also shared a video of her daughter Blue Ivy, seven, singing along to Circle Of Life, one of the best loved songs from the film by Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice.

In the video, the little girl is wearing a multi-coloured headdress and matching dress with huge yellow sleeves and full skirt.

The highly anticipated new version of The Lion King, which uses CGI to appear live action, features the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa and Timon.

It is due for release on July 19.