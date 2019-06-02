Menu

Beckhams share photo of family trip to Miami

Showbiz

David Beckham is president of the city’s new Major League Soccer team.

David and Victoria Beckham on the red carpet

Victoria Beckham has shared a rare photograph of her whole family in Miami.

The image posted on Instagram shows the Spice Girl turned designer with her husband David and their four children – sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14 and daughter Harper, seven.

“We (heart) Miami x Kisses x ??,” said Victoria.

We ❤️ Miami x Kisses x ??

Former football star David – who is president of Miami’s new Major League Soccer team – shared the same picture on his own Instagram account.

He wrote: “Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf.

“So many more to come @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

