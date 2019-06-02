Ashley Graham: I’ve had to work harder than everybody else because of my size

Plus-size model Ashley Graham has said she had to work “harder than everybody else” in the fashion industry because of her size.

Graham has appeared on the cover of magazines including Vogue, Elle and Glamour, and enjoys 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

But the 31-year-old entrepreneur and activist said she had had to put in more effort than her peers to reach this level of success.

Ashley Graham at the Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, she said: “I have had to work harder than everybody else because of my size. I’ve always had to suck it up.

“If you’re the kind of person who’s never been glamorised in fashion then you have to justify why you’re meant to be there through your efforts.

“Has it been hard? I’d prefer to say that it’s been rewarding.”

She added that she had “opened a door” for women to talk about their insecurities.

Advertising

She said: “I’ve always been very honest in sharing the insecurities I have. Cellulite, back fat… It opened a door for other women to share their insecurities.

“If we all feel the same way, why are we stressing about it? I’ve never gone to therapy but having these conversations really does help.”

Graham, who has been married to film director husband Justin Ervin since 2010, said she still feels too young to consider having children.

Advertising

“Kids are just not on my radar,” she said.

“Not now. Eventually, yes. I’ve been married for nine years in August but I feel like I’m still too young to have them. I’ve got too many businesses still to build.”

The full interview is in the July issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, on sale from Thursday.