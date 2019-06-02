Anthony Joshua becomes latest victim of so-called Drake curse after defeat

Anthony Joshua’s first professional boxing defeat has added to the notion that having your picture taken with musician Drake is something of a curse for sports stars.

In one of boxing’s greatest upsets of all time Joshua was beaten in the seventh round by underdog Andy Ruiz Jr, who had filled in at short notice as AJ’s opponent.

And it didn’t take long for people on social media to point to the photo Joshua posted to Twitter just days before his bout, where the former heavyweight champion can be seen posing ringside with Drake.

“Bout to break the curse,” Joshua tweeted.

The curse he referred to is one which has gathered pace in 2019, after a string of athletes pictured with Drake went on to suffer defeats.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s club Arsenal lost 1-0 to Everton shortly after a picture, while Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov after an Instagram post.

The supposed curse became so famous that Italian football club Roma tweeted: “All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season” in April.

All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

And after Joshua’s shock defeat in the ring, the curse’s legend has only gained more credibility.

“I ain’t ever taking a pic with Drake,” YouTuber KSI tweeted.

I ain’t ever taking a pic with Drake — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) June 2, 2019

Drake may be short of willing selfie partners for a while.