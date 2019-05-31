Stacey Solomon ‘guilty’ for emotions after birth of son

Stacey Solomon has revealed she feels guilty for not enjoying every second with her new child.

The TV personality gave birth to a son on May 23 with partner Joe Swash, and has been under a “fog” since.

Solomon said she has been reduced to tears as her emotions have gone out of control.

Stacey Solomon has had her first child with Joe Swash (Ian West/PA)

The singer and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner said she has emerged from the fog and is now feeling far happier, but urged others to accept their emotions, especially as new mothers.

Solomon posted her thoughts on Instagram alongside a picture of her with a beaming smile and her young son in her arms.

She wrote: “I’ve found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mums arms, at least twice every day.

“Then I feel guilty that I’m not ‘enjoying every second’ like everyone tells you too because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened).

“But sometimes I’m just not in control of my emotions, and I can’t feel guilty about having sad points it’s counter productive.”

She added: “To anyone else feeling or who has felt that way, don’t ever let those feelings make you feel that you weren’t good enough, you were and you are. Its ok not to be ok.”

Solomon has thanked medical staff for her perinatal care in hospital.