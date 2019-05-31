Mikey North struggled to keep Gary Windass twist a secret on Corrie

Actor Mikey North has said it was hard to keep Coronation Street Gary Windass’s secret under wraps.

The character was revealed to be the show’s latest villain after collapsing the factory roof on the ITV soap which caused the death of Rana Habib.

North has said he struggled to keep the twist a secret, and is delighted to portray a darker side to his long-time character.

The identity of the factory saboteur and Coronation Street’s new villain has finally been revealed! Mikey North hints at what's to come for Gary Windass: https://t.co/sj4Mghkiv0#Corrie #TheTruthHurts #Gary #Rana #Carla pic.twitter.com/2vic8lcuhh — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) May 31, 2019

He said: “I found out a good few months ago, it’s been hard keeping it under wraps for so long, it’s been helpful that Gary’s been off the radar really, you never really thought that he was the number one suspect.

“It’s not been widely known that it was me and I’ve kept it like that, I remember going up to see the boss and it was exciting to learn what’s in store for Gary.

“Gary’s darker, edgier side has always been there.

“You want big storylines so I’ll take whatever they can throw at me.”

North has hinted that there will be more to come from this storyline, and he is excited to explore another side to Windass.

He said: “I don’t think Gary has any intention of being caught for a long time yet and he won’t go down without a fight, that’s for sure.

“The stakes are high now for Gary and he’s got nothing to lose.”