Keeley Hawes joins cast of Netflix adaptation of Rebecca

Keeley Hawes has joined the star-studded cast of the Netflix adaptation of Rebecca.

The Bafta-nominated actress and Bodyguard star will join Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Armie Hammer in the film version of Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic thriller.

The series will be directed by Ben Wheatley, best known for the film High-Rise, and will be produced by Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

Ann Dowd, #Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley, and #GameOfThrones alum Ben Crompton have joined the cast of "Rebecca" alongside Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, and Armie Hammer pic.twitter.com/Ex7Kf2PJ72 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 31, 2019

Emmy Award-winner Ann Dowd, who starred in The Handmaid’s Tale, also joins the cast, as does Game Of Thrones’ Ben Crompton and Free Fire star Sam Riley.

Published in 1938, the book became a best-seller with 2.8 million copies sold between its publication and 1965.

It tells the story of a newly-married young woman arriving at her husband’s family estate on the bleak English coast.

However, she finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Production will begin next week in the UK and France.