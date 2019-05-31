Glastonbury performers have “big ideas” for this year’s festival, Emily Eavis has said.

There was no event last summer, with the Worthy Farm festival, in Somerset, having a break.

Organiser Eavis told BBC 6 Music: “All the bands are thinking about how big the production is going to be, what they can do here.

We’re about to go live on @BBC6Music from the Pyramid with @laurenlaverne. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/ZsUEcozMmu — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 31, 2019

“Obviously it’s not a standard gig… so what you can do in a field is quite different….

“Everyone has got quite big ideas. It’s exciting. There are some really good ideas flying around.”

This year’s line-up includes Stormzy, The Killers, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monae, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, Tame Impala and Kylie Minogue.

The full #Glastonbury2019 line-up, with set times, is here! Head to https://t.co/aXIArPLUgg to see details of more than 2,800 performances across dozens of stages at this year's Festival. pic.twitter.com/RpVqAr7DJX — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 29, 2019

Set designers are constructing a “giant head”, as well as a “pier” for an area of the festival dubbed “Glastonbury on sea”.

Eavis told DJ Lauren Laverne: “The countdown has definitely begun.

“We’re ahead of schedule on the build.”

It was “quite good having a year off because you can totally renew the whole thing and bring in new ideas and review the areas and come up with different plans and ideas”, she said.

Her father Michael told the show: “It’s more exciting now than ever.

“We can afford to do it properly now.”