EastEnders and Hollyoaks head to Salford for British Soap Awards

The biggest stars of the UK soap world will fight for a place in the history books on Saturday night when the British Soap Awards comes to Greater Manchester.

Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will battle it out for the top prize of best soap at The Lowry theatre in Salford.

EastEnders and Hollyoaks have the most nominations with 14 nods each.

EastEnders and Hollyoaks lead nominations (Andrew Stuart/PA)

The cast of Corrie were big winners last year, taking home the award for best British soap.

Some 15 awards will be won including best actor, best actress, villain of the year and best newcomer.

The show will look back at the year’s highlights, from Kim Tate’s dramatic return to Emmerdale to Sinead Tinker’s cancer diagnoses in Coronation Street.

Zack Morris is tapped for his role as Keegan Baker in EastEnders’ acclaimed knife crime storyline, nominated for best male dramatic performance.

The BBC soap is also in the running to scoop the award for scene of the year for knife crime victim Shaki Kazemi’s funeral.

Phillip Schofield returns to present the event solo for the 10th year running.

The awards show will air live on ITV1 from 8pm.