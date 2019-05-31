Menu

Brotherhood deny they were pulled from BGT after withholding act information

Showbiz | Published:

A source from the show stressed the importance of health and safety.

Brotherhood

Magic act Brotherhood have responded to reports that they were pulled from performing on Britain’s Got Talent because they did not tell producers about their act.

It has been reported that their semi-final performance was deemed a health and safety risk by show bosses.

The trio posted on Instagram: “There’s no talent here, this is hard work. This is an obsession.

“Talent does not exist, we are all equals as human beings. You could be anyone if you put in the time. You will reach the top, and that’s that.

“We were not pulled from BGT for ‘not telling the show what we had planned’.

“We are 3 individuals utterly obsessed with perfection and professionalism.”

They also appeared to promise a more detailed explanation, adding: “Our story is coming.”

The group of performers became known for their daring acts during their time on the ITV show.

But on Thursday they released a statement on Instagram saying they were “truly gutted” to be leaving.

We’ve learned to stay humble in the good times and humble in defeat. We’ve worked for the last 4 months on an act so ambitious and out there that we’ve put our sanity, blood, sweat, fire and tears on the line. Through circumstance and bad luck out of our hands sadly we aren’t in a position where we can deliver what we set out to do. It kills me that we’ve failed and that we will no longer be in 2019’s @bgt competition. We are truly gutted that we won’t get to be in the fight but we aimed for the stars and fell short. It’s been an absolutely incredible ride for BGT this year and I wish all the acts still In the competition the best of luck and success and that a magic act can bring home the crown again. If we’ve taken anything from this, it’s that collectively YOU can achieve great things, no matter what’s in front of you. No matter what is happening in the world, the power of friendship and dreaming big is a powerful thing. Thank you to each and every single person that messaged us (both the love and the hate)- you’ve made us smile and proud. 4 yes’s and 2.6 million views on YouTube makes this crazy ride worth it. Big love. See you soon.

They said “circumstance and bad luck out of our hands” had led to their exit.

The source said: “The health and safety of all the performers is a huge priority to the show and producers will only allow acts to take part who they are certain are adequately prepared.”

Since announcing its departure, the group has posted three snippets of video which appear to show the act they planned to perform during Friday’s live semi-final.

Pt 3

One masked member of the troupe floats trapped inside a glass cube as two others attempt to free him using buzzsaws.

In another flames engulf one of the group as he stands inside a cage.

A Britain’s Got Talent spokesman confirmed that young dance act Libby And Charlie had been drafted in to replace Brotherhood on Friday night’s show.

They said: “The Brotherhood have had to withdraw from the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals.

“Libby and Charlie will now be performing on Friday night’s show.”

